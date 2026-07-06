Tamil Nadu CM Vijay inspects Nemmeli desalination, views Perur project
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay stopped by the Nemmeli desalination plants (which can process 110 and 150 million liters a day) to see how they're working and to check the water quality himself.
He also took a look at a massive new plant being built in Perur that will handle 400 million liters daily, costing about ₹5,814.57 crore.
CM Vijay drinks desalinated water onsite
To reassure everyone, CM Vijay actually drank the desalinated water on site, showing he trusts its safety.
He toured all parts of the facility and told officials to keep up proper maintenance so people get clean drinking water without interruptions.
He also urged them to speed up work on the Perur project, highlighting how serious Tamil Nadu is about using technology for better water solutions.