Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches 300 TNSTC busses in Chennai India Jun 25, 2026

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay just kicked off a fleet of 300 new busses for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Chennai.

He even hopped on board to chat with passengers and hear their thoughts on public transport.

The launch drew senior ministers and transport officials, making it a pretty big deal for the state's daily commuters.