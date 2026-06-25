Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches 300 TNSTC busses in Chennai
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay just kicked off a fleet of 300 new busses for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Chennai.
He even hopped on board to chat with passengers and hear their thoughts on public transport.
The launch drew senior ministers and transport officials, making it a pretty big deal for the state's daily commuters.
Diesel and CNG busses replace vehicles
These new diesel and CNG busses are set to replace older vehicles, boosting connectivity in both cities and rural areas.
The move is all about safer rides, meeting growing travel needs, and giving everyone a smoother journey, showing the government's push to modernize public transport for people across Tamil Nadu.