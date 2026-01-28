Tamil Nadu college principal arrested after student's suicide sparks outrage India Jan 28, 2026

A 19-year-old student, Solai Rani, died by suicide on January 20 after being scolded by her college principal, C Ashok, for a photo with a male senior outside campus.

Police say the reprimand allegedly caused her severe distress.

Ashok was arrested for abetment to suicide and has since been granted bail.

The case was initially registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on January 20 and was later altered to include Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (abetment to suicide).