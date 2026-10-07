Tamil Nadu contract nurses suspend hunger strike after officials' pledge
India
Contract nurses across Tamil Nadu have put their hunger strike on hold after senior officials of the Health Department promised their demands would be fulfilled by November 3.
The protest, which started on Monday, saw more than 1,000 nurses taking part and even led to some tense moments with police stepping in.
TCHWA president Sundari warns of protests
The nurses' association says they're watching closely, and if the government doesn't deliver by November 3, they're ready to ramp up protests again.
As TCHWA president Sundari put it, "Following the request from Health Department officials, the protest has been temporarily postponed. If our demands are not met before November 3, a massive state-wide protest will be conducted."
Everyone's waiting to see if real changes happen this time.