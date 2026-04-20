Tamil Nadu declares April 23 public holiday for state polls
Tamil Nadu is heading to the polls on April 23, and the state has declared it a public holiday so everyone gets a chance to vote.
All 234 constituencies are involved, and bank branches across the state and several government offices will be closed for the day.
The results are expected on May 4.
TNAU extended break and TASMAC closures
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) are giving students an extended break from April 23-26 so they can travel home and vote.
Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops will be shut from April 21-23 to keep things peaceful.
Even if bank branches are closed, you'll still have access to ATMs and digital banking.
Plus, eligible voters working in businesses, trade, industrial undertakings or other enterprises, along with daily wage and casual employees, get a paid holiday to make voting easier for everyone.