Tamil Nadu declares April 23 public holiday for state polls

TNAU extended break and TASMAC closures

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) are giving students an extended break from April 23-26 so they can travel home and vote.

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops will be shut from April 21-23 to keep things peaceful.

Even if bank branches are closed, you'll still have access to ATMs and digital banking.

Plus, eligible voters working in businesses, trade, industrial undertakings or other enterprises, along with daily wage and casual employees, get a paid holiday to make voting easier for everyone.