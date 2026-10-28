Tamil Nadu declares November 9 holiday after Deepavali, schools closed
India
Tamil Nadu has announced a public holiday on November 9, 2026, right after Deepavali.
Schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed so people can head home and celebrate with family.
Essential treasury work will still go on to keep things running smoothly.
November 28 working day, banks unaffected
To balance things out, November 28 will now be a working day for everyone who gets the holiday.
Banks will not be affected since this is not an official bank holiday, so regular banking services should continue as usual.
District collectors have also been asked to keep just enough staff in treasuries to handle any urgent work during the break.