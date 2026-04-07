Tamil Nadu Directorate to release 2026 Class 10 SSLC results
India
Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations is all set to release the 2026 Class 10 SSLC results.
Over 900,000 students wrote the exams between March 10 and April 6 in pen-and-paper mode.
Last year, nearly 94% passed, with girls leading in several subjects, so there's a lot of excitement (and maybe some nerves) this time too.
Check Tamil Nadu SSLC 2026 online
To see your scores, just head to www.dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.
Click on "TN SSLC Result 2026," enter your registration number and date of birth, and you're good to go.
Download or print your mark sheet right away. Keep an eye on these sites for any updates!