Tamil Nadu Directorate to release 2026 Class 10 SSLC results India Apr 07, 2026

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations is all set to release the 2026 Class 10 SSLC results.

Over 900,000 students wrote the exams between March 10 and April 6 in pen-and-paper mode.

Last year, nearly 94% passed, with girls leading in several subjects, so there's a lot of excitement (and maybe some nerves) this time too.