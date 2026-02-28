Tamil Nadu: DMK youth wing member arrested for toddler's murder

The incident has sparked criticism of the DMK

The case surfaced after the child died in December (December 2022), with her biological father raising suspicions that led to a police probe. A post-mortem revealed internal injuries, and police suspect sexual assault.

Periyanayagam confessed and now faces charges under the POCSO Act and for murder.

The incident has sparked criticism of the DMK from opposition leaders, who accuse the party of not doing enough to prevent crimes against women and children, while DMK officials insist they're committed to swift justice.