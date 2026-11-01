Tamil Nadu drops 65 anti-NEET cases, nearly 1,800 protesters cleared
India
Tamil Nadu has decided to drop 65 criminal cases filed against people who joined the anti-NEET protests earlier this year.
This move, ordered by the Tamil Nadu government following instructions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, means nearly 1,800 protesters will no longer face legal trouble for taking part in the demonstrations.
Tamil Nadu supports fair medical admissions
By withdrawing these cases, Tamil Nadu is showing it's listening to public concerns and standing by students who want a more level playing field for medical admissions.