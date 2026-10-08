Tamil Nadu expands newborn gold ring eligibility to maternal grandparents
Tamil Nadu just made its gold ring scheme for newborns a bit more inclusive.
Earlier, only babies of mothers who were permanent residents of the state could get a one-gram gold ring at government hospitals.
Now, if your mother relocated elsewhere after marriage and her parents remain permanent residents of Tamil Nadu, with valid documentary evidence, you're still in, thanks to the latest update rolled out this week.
State hospital births need grandparents' proof
Eligibility is for babies delivered in state-run government hospitals, provided the maternal grandparents are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and documentary proof is furnished.
Families just need to show proof that the grandparents are permanent residents.
Announced by TVK during the election campaign, and later launched by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on September 28, 2026, this move aims to help more families celebrate their new arrivals with a little extra sparkle.