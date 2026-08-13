Tamil Nadu farmers body accuses Karnataka of defying CWMA orders
India
The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has condemned Karnataka for not releasing Cauvery River water, even though almost all dams in Karnataka Cauvery Basin are reportedly full.
Coordination Committee president P.R. Pandian says Karnataka is ignoring orders from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and using protests to delay sending 12 tmcft of water that is supposed to go to Tamil Nadu.
P.R. Pandian urges TN legal action
Pandian urged the Tamil Nadu government to take legal steps and make sure Supreme Court orders on water sharing are actually followed.
He stressed that farmers have waited long enough for their fair share, and it is time for both states to stick to the rules set by CWMA.