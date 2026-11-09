Tamil Nadu farmers urge CM Vijay to legally challenge Shivakumar
Tamil Nadu farmers are urging Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take legal steps against Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
They accuse Shivakumar of twisting the Supreme Court's view on the Mekedatu dam, which could spark more regional conflict.
The farmers argue that Karnataka cannot just build the dam without getting approval from downstream states, as the dam project cannot proceed without the consent of lower riparian States.
TCVS says DMK failed to act
Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam (TCVS) did not hold back on the previous DMK government either, saying they failed to act after a 2021 stay issued by the Tamil State Green Tribunal, which was later vacated by the National Green Tribunal, allowed Karnataka to prepare its project report.
The group wants stronger action now to protect Tamil Nadu's water rights and stop any unauthorized projects.