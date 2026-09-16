Tamil Nadu fixes interim taps pensions at ₹10,000 or 30%

Tamil Nadu announced/fixed new interim pension payouts for retired government employees under the Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS).

If you've worked more than 10 years but less than 18 years, you'll now get a fixed ₹10,000 per month plus dearness relief.

For those with 18 or more years of service, it's still 30% of their last-drawn monthly basic pay or ₹10,000, whichever is higher, along with applicable dearness relief.