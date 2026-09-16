Tamil Nadu fixes interim taps pensions at ₹10,000 or 30%
Tamil Nadu announced/fixed new interim pension payouts for retired government employees under the Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS).
If you've worked more than 10 years but less than 18 years, you'll now get a fixed ₹10,000 per month plus dearness relief.
For those with 18 or more years of service, it's still 30% of their last-drawn monthly basic pay or ₹10,000, whichever is higher, along with applicable dearness relief.
Expenditure Secretary: recovery starts September
The update comes after concerns that some retirees with less than 18 years were getting more than they should.
N. Venkatesh, Secretary (Expenditure), explained that this could mean some people owe money back.
Once the final rules are set, exact payouts will be calculated and any extra paid out will be recovered in 10 installments starting from September to keep things fair for everyone.