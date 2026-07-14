Tamil Nadu furnace explosion at Jain Resource Recycling kills worker
India
A furnace explosion rocked Jain Resource Recycling's plant in Tamil Nadu, the company announced on Tuesday, leaving one worker dead and several others hurt.
The blast triggered a huge fire and forced the company to halt operations in that section.
The company is now assessing the damage.
Company pauses production to assess damage
The worker who lost his life was a 30-year-old from Kanchipuram.
Others were injured in the incident at the facility around 7:30am.
Jain Resource Recycling (known for turning scrap metals into raw materials for big clients like Vedanta and Mitsubishi) has paused production while it checks safety and damage after the fire.