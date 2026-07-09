Tamil Nadu gifts sarees and dhotis to 2.23Cr ration cardholders
India
Tamil Nadu is set to gift upgraded sarees and dhotis to 2.23 crore ration cardholders for Pongal 2027, aiming to help families celebrate the festival in style.
The new outfits come with gold, silver, or copper-colored borders and fresh color options like blue, pink, ivory-white, and brighter greens.
Scheme costing ₹642.88Cr to employ 5L
These sarees use a softer polycot yarn blend for extra comfort during summer.
The scheme also includes rice, sugarcane, jaggery, cashews, and cash support, costing ₹642.88 crore overall.
Production will provide sustained employment to about five lakh textile workers and offer six months of work for handloom weavers.
Distribution will happen through PDS outlets across the state.