Tamil Nadu gifts sarees and dhotis to 2.23Cr ration cardholders

Scheme costing ₹642.88Cr to employ 5L

These sarees use a softer polycot yarn blend for extra comfort during summer.

The scheme also includes rice, sugarcane, jaggery, cashews, and cash support, costing ₹642.88 crore overall.

Production will provide sustained employment to about five lakh textile workers and offer six months of work for handloom weavers.

Distribution will happen through PDS outlets across the state.