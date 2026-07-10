Tamil Nadu gives newborns 1g gold rings in govt hospitals

About 4.2L babies, ₹755.83cr allocation

About 4.2 lakh babies are set to benefit each year, with the state setting aside ₹755.83 crore for the program.

To qualify, families need to be Tamil Nadu residents and show ID like Aadhaar or voter card.

A special team will keep tabs on how things run; plus, this was one of Chief Minister Vijay's big election promises earlier this year.