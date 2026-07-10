Tamil Nadu gives newborns 1g gold rings in govt hospitals
India
Tamil Nadu is rolling out a new scheme called Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam: starting September 15, every baby born in a government hospital will get a 1-gram gold ring worth ₹13,600.
The move nods to local tradition and honors Dravidian leader Annadurai.
About 4.2L babies, ₹755.83cr allocation
About 4.2 lakh babies are set to benefit each year, with the state setting aside ₹755.83 crore for the program.
To qualify, families need to be Tamil Nadu residents and show ID like Aadhaar or voter card.
A special team will keep tabs on how things run; plus, this was one of Chief Minister Vijay's big election promises earlier this year.