Tamil Nadu government considers ₹10L compensation after Mariamangalam forest killings
Tamil Nadu is considering offering ₹10 lakh each to the families of three Tamil men who were allegedly shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials during an anti-poaching operation in Mariamangalam forest on August 14, 2026.
The victims, P Anthonysamy, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, lost their lives in the incident, which has sparked outrage and calls for accountability.
Karnataka offers ₹5L, opens magisterial inquiry
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay condemned the killings and promised support for the grieving families.
Protests broke out after the news, leading Karnataka to offer ₹5 lakh in compensation and launch a magisterial inquiry.
Two survivors are still recovering in the hospital.
Meanwhile, DMK leaders want more transparency about what really happened and insisted on bringing the incident to the notice of the National Human Rights Commission.
A case has been registered against the Karnataka officials involved.