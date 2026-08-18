Tamil Nadu government considers ₹10L compensation after Mariamangalam forest killings

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay condemned the killings and promised support for the grieving families.

Protests broke out after the news, leading Karnataka to offer ₹5 lakh in compensation and launch a magisterial inquiry.

Two survivors are still recovering in the hospital.

Meanwhile, DMK leaders want more transparency about what really happened and insisted on bringing the incident to the notice of the National Human Rights Commission.

A case has been registered against the Karnataka officials involved.