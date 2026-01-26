Tamil Nadu: Governor Ravi unfurls flag at Republic Day parade
Chennai kicked off Republic Day with Governor R N Ravi raising the national flag near Marina beach, while Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced top defense and police officials.
The celebration brought together leaders and security forces, with marching contingents and cultural events.
Awards, parades, and a call for unity
Governor Ravi watched the parade and CM Stalin handed out awards to brave officers and police stations making a difference.
In his video message, Ravi honored freedom fighters like Tiruppur Kumaran and Vanchinathan, highlighting how "Vande Mataram" shaped Tamil Nadu's history.
He encouraged everyone to put the nation first—a reminder that unity still matters most.