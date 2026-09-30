Tamil Nadu head constable Kannagi dies after Paramakudi hospital chase
India
Kannagi, a 35-year-old head constable in Tamil Nadu, lost her life after being injured while trying to chase and catch the youth during a hospital altercation in Paramakudi.
She was laid to rest with full police honors on Tuesday.
V. Karuppu Raja arrested, ₹30L compensation
The accused, V. Karuppu Raja, 25, son of Velpandi from Kumarakurichi in Sivagangai district, has been arrested for acting with intent to cause death and preventing an officer from doing her job.
Kannagi's funeral drew top police officials and included a 30-gun salute. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced ₹30 lakh compensation for her family.
She leaves behind her husband and two kids.