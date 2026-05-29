Tamil Nadu heatwave ends IMD forecasts rain for 15+ districts
India
Tamil Nadu's intense Agni Natchathiram heatwave finally wrapped up on May 28, and now the IMD says more than 15 districts, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Salem, Tiruppur, and Thanjavur, should get ready for heavy rain in the next 24 hours.
Looks like umbrellas are about to make a comeback!
IMD expects cooling across Tamil Nadu
Even though the official summer phase ended, temperatures stayed high, over 38 degrees Celsius in more than 10 districts like Chennai till Thursday.
But good news: starting May 31, the IMD expects temperatures to gradually cool down across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Recent showers in places like Kanyakumari and Tiruppur are already bringing some much-needed relief.