Tamil Nadu heatwave ends IMD forecasts rain for 15+ districts

IMD expects cooling across Tamil Nadu

Even though the official summer phase ended, temperatures stayed high, over 38 degrees Celsius in more than 10 districts like Chennai till Thursday.

But good news: starting May 31, the IMD expects temperatures to gradually cool down across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Recent showers in places like Kanyakumari and Tiruppur are already bringing some much-needed relief.