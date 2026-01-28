Tamil Nadu: History-sheeter killed in encounter during weapon recovery
A 30-year-old man known as C Kottu Raja, or Alaguraja, was shot dead by Tamil Nadu police near Thirumandurai forest while they were trying to recover hidden weapons.
Police say Alaguraja attacked them with a homemade bomb and a machete during the operation.
He led a 15-member gang that had just tried to murder a rival convict by throwing six bombs at his police escort.
What happened before and after the encounter?
On January 24, Alaguraja's gang attacked a police team escorting rival S Kalimuthu, injuring two constables—one is still hospitalized with fractures.
After the attack, police tracked down seven suspects hiding in Ooty, including Alaguraja.
While showing officers where weapons were buried, Alaguraja allegedly tried to attack again, leading Inspector Nandhakumar to shoot him in self-defense.
He was declared dead on arrival and his body was taken to Perambalur Government Hospital for post-mortem.
Police say he had five serious cases against him—including three murders—and an inquiry into his criminal activities is ongoing.