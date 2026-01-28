Tamil Nadu: History-sheeter killed in encounter during weapon recovery

What happened before and after the encounter?

On January 24, Alaguraja's gang attacked a police team escorting rival S Kalimuthu, injuring two constables—one is still hospitalized with fractures.

After the attack, police tracked down seven suspects hiding in Ooty, including Alaguraja.

While showing officers where weapons were buried, Alaguraja allegedly tried to attack again, leading Inspector Nandhakumar to shoot him in self-defense.

He was declared dead on arrival and his body was taken to Perambalur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Police say he had five serious cases against him—including three murders—and an inquiry into his criminal activities is ongoing.