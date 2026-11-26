Vijay government approves 15-day paternity leave for male employees
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a 15-day paternity leave policy for its male employees. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced the decision on Thursday, marking the first time such a provision has been made in the state. The leave can be availed either 15 days before or within six months after the birth of a child, according to an official release.
Employee demands
Male government employees had requested similar benefits
The introduction of paternity leave comes after male government employees had requested similar benefits to those enjoyed by their female counterparts.
Presently, female government employees in Tamil Nadu are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.
The decision to introduce paternity leave is aimed at enabling fathers to share parental responsibilities and support their wives during the maternity period.
Childcare role
Fathers to play an active role in child's upbringing
The Tamil Nadu government has stressed the importance of both parents' involvement during childbirth and early child-rearing.
"The period surrounding childbirth is extremely important for both the mother and the child. During this time, the father's support is essential not only in providing physical and emotional support to the mother but also in taking care of the newborn," the release stated.