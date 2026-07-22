Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal oppose NEET favoring CBSE students
NEET, the national medical entrance exam, is facing serious pushback from states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal.
Leaders say the test gives an unfair edge to CBSE students and those who can afford coaching, leaving rural and state board students behind.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has been vocal about wanting admissions to be based on Class 12 marks instead.
Tamil Nadu NEET bill stalled
Tamil Nadu even passed a bill to scrap NEET in favor of Class 12 results, but it did not get presidential approval and is now stuck in court.
Other states have voiced similar concerns or asked for more flexibility.
Despite recent controversies such as question paper leaks raising more doubts about fairness, NEET remains mandatory under national law, so for now, individual states cannot opt out.