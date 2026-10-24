Tamil Nadu, Kerala collectors meet in Thekkady over Sabarimala pilgrimage
Officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala just met in Thekkady to sort out plans for this year's Sabarimala pilgrimage, a large event that brings in devotees from both states.
The meeting, led by the district collectors, focused on making sure everything runs smoothly for everyone heading to the Ayyappa Temple.
Traffic management, mParivahan permits, green checkpoints
Traffic will be better managed with organized parking and alternate routes, while vehicle permits can now be sorted through the mParivahan app.
Devotees can get permission through the online booking process, with on-the-spot registration at Valadi.
There's also an extra push for eco-friendly travel: green checkpoints will catch banned plastics and new signs warn about fire risks in forest areas.
Plus, drinking water, mobile toilets, medical teams, and fire rescue services will all be ready to help out along the way.