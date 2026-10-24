Tamil Nadu, Kerala collectors meet in Thekkady over Sabarimala pilgrimage

Traffic will be better managed with organized parking and alternate routes, while vehicle permits can now be sorted through the mParivahan app.

Devotees can get permission through the online booking process, with on-the-spot registration at Valadi.

There's also an extra push for eco-friendly travel: green checkpoints will catch banned plastics and new signs warn about fire risks in forest areas.

Plus, drinking water, mobile toilets, medical teams, and fire rescue services will all be ready to help out along the way.