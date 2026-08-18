Tamil Nadu launches free elderly health coverage for 3.8 million
India
Tamil Nadu will launch the "Chief Minister's Elderly Health Insurance Scheme," giving free health coverage to 3.8 million people aged 70 and older.
Announced by Health Minister K.G. Arunraj, this means seniors can get treated for a range of illnesses at both empanelled government and private hospitals with no income restrictions.
Covers cancer, heart surgeries and transplants
The scheme covers major treatments like cancer care, heart surgeries, organ transplants, and advanced tests.
It's part of a bigger push: the state will also launch annual free health check-ups for everyone 30 and older at government clinics, hire thousands of medical staff, and set up "TN Medicity," a new high-tech medical hub.
Plus, a new Public Health Act is coming in to modernize healthcare laws.