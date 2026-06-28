Tamil Nadu launches polio vaccination campaign for 53L under-5 children
India
Tamil Nadu just launched a huge polio vaccination campaign, aiming to protect about 53 lakh children under five and keep the state polio-free.
Over 43,000 vaccination centers have popped up everywhere, from schools and hospitals to train stations and airports, so families can easily get their little ones vaccinated.
C Joseph Vijay starts vaccination drive
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay even gave out the first drops himself at a local school, joined by Health Minister Dr KG Arunraj.
More than 200,000 health workers, teachers, and volunteers worked long hours on the main drive on June 28 to reach every child, including those in remote areas or traveling with their families, with transit booth operations continuing through June 30.