Tamil Nadu launches serious prison security audit after jailbreaks
After a couple of daring jailbreaks, Tamil Nadu is giving its prisons a serious checkup.
The Prisons Department kicked off a security audit last week to spot weak points and suggest fixes: think better infrastructure and maybe even armed watchtowers.
Officials expect audit reports by month-end, with a gap analysis to follow afterward.
Escape of 17 at Thekkampatti sub-jail
The big push comes after 17 undertrial prisoners escaped from Thekkampatti Sub-Jail, using a fake medical emergency as cover.
Nine staff members were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, and while police have managed to catch 13 escapees with drones and special teams, four are still missing.
Overcrowding is also a huge issue: Thekkampatti was holding 334 inmates in space meant for just 200, making things tough for everyone inside.