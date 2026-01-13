Tamil Nadu: Light rain and cloudy skies ahead of Pongal
Light to moderate rain is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on January 13 and 14, with thunderstorms likely in a few delta districts.
The Northeast Monsoon is still hanging around in the south, while northern areas will get scattered showers.
Why bother?
If you're gearing up for Pongal celebrations, keep an eye on the weather—rain could shuffle plans for Bhogi Pandigai through Kaanum Pongal.
Chennai will stay mostly cloudy and mild (28°C/22.8°C), with just a hint of rain.
Several districts have yellow alerts following Monday's heavy showers, and strong winds mean fishermen are staying off the Gulf of Mannar for now.
What else?
The good news: rain should ease up after Tuesday and nights will get cooler—classic January vibes for Tamil Nadu.