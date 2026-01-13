Tamil Nadu: Light rain and cloudy skies ahead of Pongal

Why bother?

If you're gearing up for Pongal celebrations, keep an eye on the weather—rain could shuffle plans for Bhogi Pandigai through Kaanum Pongal.

Chennai will stay mostly cloudy and mild (28°C/22.8°C), with just a hint of rain.

Several districts have yellow alerts following Monday's heavy showers, and strong winds mean fishermen are staying off the Gulf of Mannar for now.