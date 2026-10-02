Tamil Nadu logs about 200 dengue cases daily, director assures
India
Tamil Nadu is logging about 200 new dengue cases a day, especially in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai.
Health officials say there's no sudden spike or outbreak, and it could partly be due to more hospitals and testing facilities.
Director A. Somasundaram reassured everyone that the situation is under control and numbers should drop soon.
Over 4,500 labs and 25,000 people
The state has ramped up testing with more than 4,500 labs and has 25,000 people checking for mosquito breeding spots.
Daily reviews keep things on track, plus there are fogging drives and awareness campaigns.
Officials urge everyone to keep their surroundings clean and cover stored water, especially now as the weather changes, to help stop dengue from spreading further.