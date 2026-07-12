Tamil Nadu man, 40, kills children then dies amid depression
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Saveriyarpuram, Tamil Nadu, where a 40-year-old man killed his two children and then ended his own life.
He was reportedly struggling with depression after his wife left him six months ago.
The children, a 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son, were students at a private school.
Police probe after 3 bodies found
The man's elderly father noticed the room was locked the next morning and asked neighbors for help.
Police found all three bodies together on a cot with electric wires attached.
The victims have been sent for autopsy, and an investigation is under way to understand what happened.