Tamil Nadu: Man gored to death during jallikattu
India
A Jallikattu event in Pugailaipatti, Dindigul took a sad turn on Wednesday when 24-year-old Balaguru from Madurai was fatally gored by a bull.
The annual bull-taming contest, held as part of a local church festival, also left at least nine others—including some police officers—injured.
Medical teams, vets, and police personnel deployed
This year's event drew about 400 tamers and 800 bulls from nearby districts.
Organizers brought in vets and medical teams to check everyone before things kicked off, and over 300 police personnel were deployed at the venue.
The annual jallikattu event is held as part of a local church festival, with winners taking home gold coins, utensils, or even bicycles.