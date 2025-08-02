Tamil Nadu may face power cuts in peak hours
Tamil Nadu is heading for some tough evenings between November 2025 and July 2026, with power shortages expected to hit as high as 5,260 MW.
Demand is soaring past 20,000 MW while supply just can't keep up, leading to possible blackouts or power cuts during peak hours.
The Southern Regional Power Committee says deficits could reach up to 16%, which is a big deal for anyone who relies on steady electricity.
Why this matters
If you live, study, or work in Tamil Nadu—or just like your AC and Wi-Fi running—this matters.
The state already hit a record demand in 2024, and things are only ramping up.
On the bright side, officials are trying to fix it by bringing in extra power from February 2026.
Still, it's a reminder that our growing energy needs need smarter solutions—and soon.
