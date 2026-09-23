Tamil Nadu may offer beef in government hostel meals
Tamil Nadu might offer beef in government hostel meals, after students, especially from rural backgrounds, asked for it because mutton remains relatively expensive.
Right now, hostels serve chicken and mutton, with biryani on Mondays.
Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu says they're still talking with officials before making any decisions, since students have mixed feelings about the change.
Dr K Krishnasamy opposes beef plan
Not everyone's on board: Dr. K Krishnasamy, founder and president of Puthiya Tamilagam (PT), has strongly opposed the idea, stating that the proposal was unacceptable and warning of "serious consequences."
He's urging the government to drop the proposal and focus on balanced nutrition instead.
For now, the state is weighing student requests against these concerns.