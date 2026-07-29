Tamil Nadu meeting proposes chicken biryani and filling teacher vacancies
India
Chicken biryani might soon be on the menu for public school students in Tamil Nadu.
The idea came up during a big meeting on July 28, where School Education Minister A Rajmohan and more than 100 teacher and non-teaching staff groups discussed ways to make school meals and welfare better.
Along with the biryani proposal, teachers also pushed for filling vacant elementary teaching jobs.
Education Minister Rajmohan plans petition digitization
Minister Rajmohan said the government is taking these suggestions seriously and wants to support teachers and students.
He also announced plans to digitize petitions so issues can be tracked and solved faster, making it easier for everyone in the education system to be heard.