Tamil Nadu minister Rajmohan launches 9 textbooks for classes 1-3
India
Big update for young learners in Tamil Nadu: Education Minister Rajmohan just rolled out nine brand-new textbooks for classes one through three.
These books, part of a refreshed curriculum, are meant to make learning easier and help kids discover their own talents.
As the official statement puts it, they're designed so children can learn better and develop their unique talents.
Books include stories songs and activities
The new books are packed with stories, songs, and interactive activities to keep things fun and engaging. They also focus on building motor skills, emotional growth, values, and life skills.
Schools across the state will reopen on June 1 after summer break. Students will get these textbooks along with free notebooks and school bags for the 2026-27 year.