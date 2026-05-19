Tamil Nadu minister Rajmohan launches 9 textbooks for classes 1-3 India May 19, 2026

Big update for young learners in Tamil Nadu: Education Minister Rajmohan just rolled out nine brand-new textbooks for classes one through three.

These books, part of a refreshed curriculum, are meant to make learning easier and help kids discover their own talents.

As the official statement puts it, they're designed so children can learn better and develop their unique talents.