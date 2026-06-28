Tamil Nadu monsoon 44% above normal, rain till June 30
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu: expect scattered rain across the state until June 30.
The monsoon has been generous so far, with rainfall already 44% above the usual for this time of year.
While most districts are enjoying normal or extra showers, Chennai and Chengalpattu are still a bit dry compared to the rest.
North Tamil Nadu sees moderate rains
If you are in North Tamil Nadu, think Chennai, Vellore, Tirupattur, or Ranipet, get ready for moderate rains and gusty winds around June 28.
Nilgiris and Theni might see some heavy downpours on June 28 and 29.
Even Puducherry and Karaikal will catch some light to moderate rain.
Daytime temperatures should stay pretty normal, with things calming down after June ends.