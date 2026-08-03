Cauvery water not released despite orders, Vijay government moves SC 

However, Tamil Nadu has claimed that Karnataka did not comply with this order.

The state said the inflow at Biligundlu between July 29 and August 2 was only between 158 and 550 cusecs, far below the 3,500 cusecs ordered by the CWMA.

Tamil Nadu argued that there was no practical difficulty in releasing its rightful share on a proportional basis, pointing to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the KRS and Kabini reservoirs.