Tamil Nadu names 12 districts vulnerable to super El Nino
Tamil Nadu's Agriculture Minister, R Vinoth, just named 12 districts as especially vulnerable to the incoming super El Nino.
This climate event could seriously disrupt the Kuruvai cropping season (June to early August), so the state has sent out the District Agricultural Contingency Plan prepared by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for all districts to district collectors for quick action.
State funds 27.82cr centers, 10cr tarpaulins
To help farmers manage these challenges, the government is investing ₹27.82 crore in eight new buildings for Integrated Agricultural Extension Centres, each with a 300-metric ton capacity godown, in places like Tiruvannamalai and Musiri.
Plus, ₹10 crore will go toward giving tarpaulins to 43,500 farmers during 2026-27 to help protect their harvests.
There's also a push for sustainable farming, with funds set aside for crop competitions and awards that celebrate organic practices.