Tamil Nadu names 12 districts vulnerable to super El Nino

To help farmers manage these challenges, the government is investing ₹27.82 crore in eight new buildings for Integrated Agricultural Extension Centres, each with a 300-metric ton capacity godown, in places like Tiruvannamalai and Musiri.

Plus, ₹10 crore will go toward giving tarpaulins to 43,500 farmers during 2026-27 to help protect their harvests.

There's also a push for sustainable farming, with funds set aside for crop competitions and awards that celebrate organic practices.