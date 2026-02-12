Tamil Nadu: Nationwide strike today; cargo movement at Chennai port
Tamil Nadu saw major disruptions on Thursday as workers from many sectors joined a nationwide strike.
Organized by major trade unions, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the protest targeted central government policies seen as unfair to workers and farmers.
CITU's Russell shared that over 30 crore people across India took part.
Cargo movement at Chennai's Bharathi Dock was completely paralyzed, and approximately 40% of workers at the Chennai port joined the stir. NLC Tamilnadu Power Limited's thermal power station witnessed a 100% strike.
In Chennai and Sriperumbudur, protests led to heavy police presence and transport delays as workers demanded better labor laws and protection against privatization.
The message was clear: they want stronger rights for workers and farmers.