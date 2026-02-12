Tamil Nadu: Nationwide strike today; cargo movement at Chennai port

Cargo movement at Chennai's Bharathi Dock was completely paralyzed

Cargo movement at Chennai's Bharathi Dock was completely paralyzed, and approximately 40% of workers at the Chennai port joined the stir. NLC Tamilnadu Power Limited's thermal power station witnessed a 100% strike.

In Chennai and Sriperumbudur, protests led to heavy police presence and transport delays as workers demanded better labor laws and protection against privatization.

The message was clear: they want stronger rights for workers and farmers.