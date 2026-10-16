Tamil Nadu now selling fine rice at ₹30/kg through Amudham
India
To help people cope with soaring food prices, the Tamil Nadu government is now selling fine-quality rice at just ₹30 per kg through Amudham and cooperative stores, way down from the open-market retail price that has surged to ₹75 to ₹85 per kg.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan says this move is meant to make essentials more affordable for everyone.
Tamil Nadu distributes 25,000 MT rice
The state will distribute 25,000 metric tons of this rice across hundreds of outlets.
Alongside, tur dal is set at ₹130 per kg and onions at ₹35 per kg.
7.01 crore beneficiaries with family cards will get steady access to these essentials, and a new price monitoring committee aims to address fluctuating prices and stabilize them.