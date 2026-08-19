Tamil Nadu orders institutions to bar students from political protests
India
Tamil Nadu has told schools, colleges, and police to stop students from joining protests organized by left parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The government says this move is meant to keep academics on track and prevent political influence in classrooms.
Schools have been asked to stay neutral, with district officials checking that everyone follows the new rules.
Opposition says order curbs expression
Not everyone is on board: opposition parties and student organizations say the order limits free expression.
Student leader Saurav Das called it an "undemocratic attempt to silence dissent."
Even so, many institutions have started following the directive, while the state government hasn't responded to the criticism yet.