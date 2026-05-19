Tamil Nadu orders shutdown of 717 liquor shops within 500m
India
Tamil Nadu has ordered the shutdown of 717 liquor shops that were too close to schools, colleges, temples, and bus stations, basically anywhere within 500 meters.
This is part of Chief Minister Vijay's push to cut down on alcohol use and make public spaces safer for everyone, especially students and families.
Local women and teacher welcome closures
Local women are cheering the move. Shop owner Manoranjitham shared how the nearby liquor shop had hurt many families, including hers, and hopes this change brings some peace.
Flower vendor Savithri said closing these shops means less harassment from drunk customers.
A teacher also feel students will be safer with these outlets gone from their neighborhoods.