Tamil Nadu: Over 1L cyber fraud cases reported this year

₹314 crore linked to scams has been frozen

Police have managed to freeze ₹314 crore linked to these scams and already returned ₹62.4 crore to victims.

In a move to help people get their money back faster, the Madras High Court now allows frozen funds to be returned just with a complaint acknowledgement—no FIR needed.

Still, recovering all the lost money remains tough, but efforts are ongoing.