Tamil Nadu: Over 1L cyber fraud cases reported this year
Tamil Nadu has reported over 1,09,000 cyber fraud cases this year, with losses nearing ₹1,100 crore.
Scammers are using everything from phishing emails to fake investment schemes and even "digital arrest" threats to trick people online.
₹314 crore linked to scams has been frozen
Police have managed to freeze ₹314 crore linked to these scams and already returned ₹62.4 crore to victims.
In a move to help people get their money back faster, the Madras High Court now allows frozen funds to be returned just with a complaint acknowledgement—no FIR needed.
Still, recovering all the lost money remains tough, but efforts are ongoing.