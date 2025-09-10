Assam's new SOP: Suspected foreigners get 10 days to prove citizenship
Assam's Cabinet just rolled out a new standard operating procedure (SOP) to expedite the process of identifying and removing suspected foreigners, announced recently by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Now, District Commissioners can ask anyone suspected of being a foreigner to prove their Indian citizenship within 10 days.
If they can't provide proof, evacuation orders kick in.
SOP reduces burden on Foreigners Tribunals
This SOP is all about making citizenship checks quicker and less dependent on Foreigners Tribunals.
If someone fails to show valid documents after being flagged by officials, they'll be moved to a holding center and could face deportation to Bangladesh or Pakistan.
Only cases without clear evidence will go before the tribunals.
The move aims to help Assam manage immigration more efficiently.