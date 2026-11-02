Tamil Nadu pauses inmate-run gas stations after jailbreaks, escapee missing
India
Tamil Nadu has paused all gas stations run by prison inmates after a string of jailbreaks in Chennai, Theni, and Coimbatore.
While most escapees have been caught, one from Coimbatore is still missing.
The move comes as the state faces tough questions about prison security and management.
Recaptured Meenakshisundaram says treatment prompted escape
The closures were part of enhanced security protocols after the jailbreak incidents.
Meanwhile, recaptured inmate Meenakshisundaram spoke about harsh treatment and poor conditions in jail in a video. He even said these issues pushed him to escape.
The government is now investigating, has tightened prison security, and shut 11 prisoner-run fuel outlets that had earned the state ₹55 crore between 2019 and March 2026.