Tamil Nadu permits free government bus travel for UDIID holders
Big news for accessibility: starting October 28, 2026, people with over 40% disability in Tamil Nadu and one companion each, with a UDID card, can hop on government busses for free.
The move was expanded to persons with disabilities and their companions with a UDID card, and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister K. Jegadeshwari said it was announced in the State Budget in the Legislative Assembly in August 2026 to make public transport more inclusive and hassle-free.
UDID needed for over 40% disability
If you have a UDID card showing more than 40% disability, you're eligible.
The free ride covers city ordinary, express, low-floor, and deluxe busses, plus regular routes in suburban and hilly areas (just not the air-conditioned ones).
Travel is free with a UDID card, and the bus operator issues a free travel ticket when they travel.
Disability groups have been asking for this for ages, so it's a pretty meaningful win.