Tamil Nadu permits free government bus travel for UDIID holders

Big news for accessibility: starting October 28, 2026, people with over 40% disability in Tamil Nadu and one companion each, with a UDID card, can hop on government busses for free.

The move was expanded to persons with disabilities and their companions with a UDID card, and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister K. Jegadeshwari said it was announced in the State Budget in the Legislative Assembly in August 2026 to make public transport more inclusive and hassle-free.