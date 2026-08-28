Tamil Nadu pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar escape Nepal Tibet floods
A group of 60 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, headed to Kailash Mansarovar, had a close call with the recent Nepal-Tibet floods.
As floodwaters rose and one side of their bus was blocked by the vehicles, they climbed a hill to safety, spotting what they felt was Lord Shiva's face in the mud and debris.
"We climbed from the other side one by one," one pilgrim shared, recalling how scary it was when the water came with the mud and sand.
Floods kill 482, about 1,500 missing
The flash floods have been devastating: 482 lives lost so far, with about 1,500 people still missing (including 178 Indians) and more than 1,500 injured and stranded people have so far been rescued from various affected regions.
After a dam burst in Tibet, authorities ramped up rescue efforts and warned thousands of security personnel and rescue and relief workers to stay on high alert or immediately move to a safe location if needed.
Search operations are ongoing.