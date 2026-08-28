Tamil Nadu pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar escape Nepal Tibet floods

A group of 60 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, headed to Kailash Mansarovar, had a close call with the recent Nepal-Tibet floods.

As floodwaters rose and one side of their bus was blocked by the vehicles, they climbed a hill to safety, spotting what they felt was Lord Shiva's face in the mud and debris.

"We climbed from the other side one by one," one pilgrim shared, recalling how scary it was when the water came with the mud and sand.