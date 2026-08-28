Tamil Nadu plans MRTS for Coimbatore Madurai Salem Tiruchirappalli

MRTS in Tiruchirappalli is on hold because the state is focused on funding Chennai Metro Phase II.

For Coimbatore and Madurai, detailed project reports were sent in, but the center has said it had no objection to implementing an at-grade or elevated Bus Rapid Transit System in the two cities.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro expansion plans are waiting on central approval, including new routes from Poonamallee Bypass and Koyambedu, so commuters might have more options soon if all goes well.