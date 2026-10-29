Tamil Nadu police leadership reshuffled after Thekkampatti sub-jail escape
India
After 17 inmates escaped from Thekkampatti sub-jail after claiming that one of the inmates suffered epileptic seizures and required assistance on October 26, Tamil Nadu police leadership saw a quick shake-up.
Sandeep Rai Rathore has been moved to head the Enforcement Bureau and Vigilance, while K Shankar steps in as the new prisons chief.
Thekkampatti escapees recaptured, armed warders deployed
All escapees were caught within two days. Nine prison guards got suspended, and Rathore pointed to human error as the cause.
Now, armed warders will be stationed at district jail watchtowers with orders to use force if needed, part of a bigger push to tighten security after this close call.