Tamil Nadu prepares for 1st phase of India's 16th Census
Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the first phase of India's 16th National Census, starting August 1, 2026.
This round focuses on household details: think electricity, water, internet access, sanitation, and cooking fuel.
If you prefer doing things online, you can fill out your own info on the government portal between July 17 and July 31, 2026.
Tamil Nadu census teams use app
For the first time ever, the Census is going fully digital. Enumerators will use a mobile app instead of paper forms to collect answers to 33 key questions from about 200 to 250 households each.
Teams of six enumerators and one supervisor (all freshly trained) will report to more than a thousand charge officers across Tamil Nadu.
The data collected now will set things up for the second phase in February 2027.